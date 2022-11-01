PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office, on Monday, released the name of a woman stabbed to death in a Kohl’s parking lot.
McKenna Evans was 22 years old and no city of residence was available, according to the coroner’s office.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 4:18 am
A man also fatally stabbed who died in a hospital was not yet publicly identified.
Another man was in custody for allegedly stabbing the two victims in the parking lot where the three apparently were living in their vehicles, authorities said.
The crime occurred about 11:50 a.m., Thursday, in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The name of the suspect was not immediately available for release.
“Investigators learned all parties involved were parked in the parking lot of the location and appeared to live in their vehicles,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement released, on Friday morning.
“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued,” the statement said. “The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims.”
