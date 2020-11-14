LOMA LINDA — A 34-year-old woman stranded for two nights in frigid temperatures after being severely injured in a fall on California’s Mt. Whitney has died at a hospital.
Cassandra Bravo was on a day hike Nov. 5 when she slipped and fell about 100 feet down a rocky slope, her friend Luisa Moya told CBS Los Angeles.
Bravo was rescued Saturday after sheltering herself underneath a log, according to Moya.
