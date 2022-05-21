LAKE LOS ANGELES — A woman was hospitalized, Friday, after she was attacked by at least two dogs in Lake Los Angeles.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded just after midnight to the 39100 block of 182nd Street East, where they found a woman on the ground suffering from several dog bites to her face and head, said Lt. Layne Arnold.
“We’re not exactly sure how this happened, or how severe the dog bites are,” Arnold told City News Service.
The victim was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire paramedics and taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.
It was not known whether Animal Control was contacted.
