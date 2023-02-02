LANCASTER — A 68-year-old Riverside woman was killed, Tuesday, when she was hit by a 2011 Ford while standing in front of her disabled vehicle, a 2004 Toyota.
The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Avenue J and 200th Street East. The Toyota was stopped facing an easterly direction, partially blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Avenue J, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
The Ford, driven by Barstow resident Rosa Alvarenca, 52, and carrying passenger Maria Rodriguez, 56, was westbound on Avenue J when it struck the victim and the Toyota.
The Los Angeles Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Leticia Guzman. She suffered fatal injuries. Conditions at the time of the incident were dark, cold, calm and dry, according to the report.
No one in the Ford was injured.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs for Guzman is still under investigation.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs for Alvarenca is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. She remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision in asked to contact Officer B. Longrifle, ID 22910, of the Antelope Valley Area CHP office at 661-948-8541.
