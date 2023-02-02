CHP logo

LANCASTER — A 68-year-old Riverside woman was killed, Tuesday, when she was hit by a 2011 Ford while standing in front of her disabled vehicle, a 2004 Toyota.

The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Avenue J and 200th Street East. The Toyota was stopped facing an easterly direction, partially blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Avenue J, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

