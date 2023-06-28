LOS ANGELES — A woman who tried to firebomb a Torrance bank because she was furious at waiting in line was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison.
Teranee Millet, 35, of Gardena was sentenced after pleading guilty in March to unlawful possession of a firearm and destructive device, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
Millet entered a Bank of America branch in September 2021. She spoke to the bank manager and demanded to be helped by another teller “because she believed she had been waiting in line for too long,” the statement said.
Told no other tellers were available, Millet swore and threatened to blow up the bank, left, then returned a few minutes later with a Molotov cocktail that she hurled into the middle of the bank, prosecutors said.
A customer put out the fire, but Millet left before law enforcement arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.