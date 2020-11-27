PASADENA — A woman found dead in a Pasadena park is believed to have been the victim of foul play, police said.
A citizen reported finding the woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in the Hahamongna Watershed Park in the Arroyo Seco below the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Responding officers approached the victim to provide aid but quickly realized she was dead, a police statement said.
“Preliminarily, foul play is suspected as the victim was found with visible physical injuries,” it said.
Police added that it was not immediately known if the victim was killed there or elsewhere.
The woman’s identity was not immediately known. She was believed to be between 35 and 45 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.