PALMDALE — A woman was found dead, Saturday, inside a home and the man suspected of attacking her was arrested after temporarily barricading himself on the property.
The incident was reported as a family disturbance, at 6:58 a.m., in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Arriving deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station made contact with a 74-year-old man who told them his 36-year-old stepson assaulted him and a 69-year-old woman inside the house. Deputies entered the house and saw the female victim unresponsive.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the garage, Serna said.
Personnel from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau were sent to the scene to assist deputies, and surrounding homes were evacuated, she said.
Officials tweeted, at 11:33 a.m., that the suspect was taken into custody and the neighborhood evacuation was lifted.
A 38-year-old woman was also detained, officials said.
The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.