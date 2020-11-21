WALKER, Calif. — A person killed when a ferocious wildfire tore through a remote community in California’s eastern Sierra Nevada this week has been identified as a 69-year-old woman, authorities said Friday.
The remains of Sallie Joseph were found in the debris of her burned home in Walker, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Her family has been notified, and our hearts go out to them for their loss,” Sheriff Ingrid Braun said in a statement.
Joseph was an Eastern Sierra poet, the Gardnerville, Nevada, Record-Courier reported. She contributed to and helped compile “Rain on the Sage: More Poetry from the Hunewill Ranch” published in 2003.
