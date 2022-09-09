SAN CARLOS, Calif. — A man stabbed and killed a woman, Thursday, on the street outside her Northern California apartment in front of bystanders, authorities said, and a suspect was arrested near the crime scene.
Local media reported that the woman was beheaded by a sword in the attack outside the apartment were she lived with her two children but San Mateo County Sheriff’s Lt. Eamonn Allen declined to confirm those reports.
