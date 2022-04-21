ANTELOPE ACRES — A 20-year-old Lancaster woman was killed, Tuesday, in a single-vehicle crash when her car veered right and she lost control of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 2:10 p.m., on Avenue F west of 85th Street West.
The driver, identified by Los Angeles County Coroner, on Wednesday, as Joline Salas, was driving a 2003 Acura sedan west on Avenue F at a high rate of speed with high winds in the area, the CHP reported.
For unknown reasons, Salas allowed the Acura to veer to the right. She lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road, and the sedan overtuned. Salas, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, which resulted in fatal injuries.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected.
Salas was the 13th person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
