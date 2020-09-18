LANCASTER — A woman is dead after her vehicle ultimately collided with a tree on Sierra Highway.
Traffic investigators from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are investigating the circumstances of the single-vehicle traffic collision. The incident occurred around 1:12 p.m., on Wednesday along Sierra Highway south of Avenue J-8.
According to a statement from the Lancaster station, the preliminary investigation indicates that an adult female was driving a Kia Sportage north on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue J-8. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a curb, then a tree on the east side of Sierra Highway.
The woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, but they were not considered life-threatening. She was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, where she later died.
The cause of the incident is still being investigated, but speed does not appear to have been a factor. It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact Lancaster station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
