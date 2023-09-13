PALMDALE — A woman behind the wheel of a Honda Civic was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash with a big rig on the Antelope Valley Freeway, authorities said Tuesday.
The woman, a resident of Littlerock, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south, south of 10th Street West, where her car struck the right side guardrail and became disabled within the right lane of traffic. It was then struck by a southbound 2016 International big rig, California Highway Patrol Officer Monique Mischeaux said.
