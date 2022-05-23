SACRAMENTO — A 64-year-old woman found dead in a cell at Sacramento County Main Jail had experienced an unspecified medical emergency, sheriff’s officials said.
Guards discovered the dead inmate during a cell check, early Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The woman had been in custody, since March 2, on felony domestic violence charges, the Sacramento Bee reported, Saturday.
She was being housed on the outpatient psychiatric floor and was awaiting transfer to a state hospital for a competency evaluation, the sheriff’s statement said.
“The subject was not under a conservatorship and was a documented non-compliant patient even though she suffered from ongoing medical conditions that required daily medication,” the statement said.
Coroner’s officials will determine the cause of death. Authorities do not believe COVID-19 or foul play was a factor.
The woman’s identity was withheld pending family notification.
