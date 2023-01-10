EUREKA, Calif. — Police are investigating, Sunday, after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.
The body was discovered, Thursday morning, at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.
Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region.
“Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka,” police said in a statement.
It’s not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.
An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported, Sunday.
