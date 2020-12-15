PALMDALE — A woman is dead after her vehicle slid down an embankment Monday morning.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a call at approximately 9:55 a.m., after a CalTrans clean-up crew discovered a vehicle off of southbound SR-14, south of Vista Point.
The preliminary report indicates that Veronica Garcia, 20, of Palmdale, was driving a 2017 Infinity Q50 southbound on SR-14, south of Vista Point at an undetermined rate of speed.
For unknown reasons, she allowed the vehicle to travel in a southwesterly direction and off the roadway. As a result, the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof, down an embankment.
Garcia was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.
It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident, but it’s still under investigation. Next of kin has been notified.
Witnesses are being sought. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Borne, ID 18058, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office, by calling 661-948-8541.
