LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday.
Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case, in which she was one of three additional suspects recently added to the complaint charging Clayton Richard Randolph, 34, of Los Angeles.
He was charged, in September, with two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of second-degree robbery, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle. He was in custody and entered a plea of not guilty.
Laron Deshone Bundley, 43, of Inglewood and Rudolph Leopold Flowers, 46, of Los Angeles were arrested with Harris, on Nov. 17, and charged in the series of robberies.
Bundley is charged with three counts of second-degree robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm; Flowers is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Harris posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned, on Dec. 8.
This trio is believed to be responsible for at least four robberies that occurred from June to September, Los Angeles Police Department officials reported. It is believed that all three may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles Area.
Investigators assigned to the Follow Home Task Force out of the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division made the arrests. The Task Force was created a year ago, to address the increase in violent robberies, which had a similar pattern, where unsuspecting victims were robbed of expensive watches or jewelry items when returning home from dining or entertainment, mostly from the Hollywood or Wilshire areas of Los Angeles.
The case remains under investigation by the LAPD.
“These robberies rob us not only of our possessions but of our freedom of movement: the ability to feel secure in engaging in public space and returning safely home, to what is meant to be our greatest refuge,” Gascón said. “It speaks to harming us at our most vulnerable and spreads fear throughout our community. I am thankful for LAPD’s investigative work in identifying these individuals and bringing the case to my office. As we work to ensure they are held accountable, my Bureau of Victim Services is available to assist victims of these crimes.”
