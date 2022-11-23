LASD Sheriff logo

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday.

Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case, in which she was one of three additional suspects recently added to the complaint charging Clayton Richard Randolph, 34, of Los Angeles.

