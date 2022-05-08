LONG BEACH (CNS) — A 74-year-old man died from injuries suffered from when his 30-year-old daughter strangled him during an April 25 attack inside a Long Beach home, police said today.
Genesis Noemi Ochoa allegedly was involved in a fight with Juan Ochoa Rodriguez and a woman at about 2 p.m. that day in the 5100 block of Long Beach Boulevard.
Officers sent to the scene regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call found Rodriguez and the woman with critical wounds to the neck, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Rodriguez died from his injuries on Friday and the woman was eventually released from the hospital, police said.
Ochoa was arrested, April 26, on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse. She is being held on $2 million bail.
“Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office next week for filing consideration,” police said Saturday.
Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
