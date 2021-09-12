MADERA, Calif. — A Central California woman awaiting trial in the death of her two-year-old son is facing new charges related to the death of her infant daughter six years ago.
Briseida Sran, 30, was charged with murder and child abuse leading to death in connection with the death of her four-month-old daughter, Madera County prosecutors said Friday.
An email message seeking comments from her attorney has not been returned.
Sran and her husband, Sukjinder Sran, were charged with murder and child abuse last year after the burned body of their son, Thaddeus, was found in an orchard near Madera.
The mother had been the focus of an investigation into the 2015 death of her daughter, but no charges were filed then, the Fresno Bee reported Saturday.
