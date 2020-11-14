LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Amber Marisa Cabrera, a 42 year-old female Filipino who is a resident of Los Angeles County.
Cabrera was last seen at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 on Lake Los Angeles Road heading toward the Littlerock area area. She is known to drive a two-door 1994 green Ford Bronco with a California lisence plate 7VDY250. The Bronco has a dent on the passenger door.
Cabrera is five-foot-six-inches and 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and short brown hair. She has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and Mandarin wording on her left ear. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black short-sleeve shirt and black Puma shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or using your smartphone with the “P3 MOBILE APP.”
