PALMDALE — Wolf Connection is growing, thanks to a $2 million expansion through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health that will tripled the capacity at the 165-acre ranch and further support LA County youth and veterans’ wellbeing through their connection to nature and direct relationships with the wolfdogs at the ranch.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Wolf Connection founder and CEO Teo Alfero, Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of the LA County Department of Mental Health, and other dignitaries for a groundbreaking ceremony, Monday morning, at the ranch.
“This is a true example of how private and public partnerships can drive innovation and the expansion of healing services for young people in LA County,” said Steven Golighty, a member of the Wolf Connection Board of Directors.
Wolf Connection is home to 33 rescued wolfdogs who came from abusive or abandoned backgrounds.
The ranch offers educational and empowerment programs to help at-risk groups including foster youth, veterans, and formerly incarcerated individuals reconnect with nature through their interaction with the wolfdogs. The partnership will expand the nonprofit’s programing for youth ages 10 to 18 years old and bring evidenced-based wolf therapy treatment to youth.
“Reconnecting with nature is an approach that is all too often not an option for the communities that need it the most,” Golightly said. “This partnership here is helping change that, helping communities connect with nature and all the healing that it can provide.”
Golightly, the retired former director, LA County Child Support Services Department, said the nonprofit Wolf Connection is excited to partner with the county to ensure that youth have access to evidence-based wellbeing services that help them heal from the trauma they experience navigating the county’s various systems.
“This is a grassroots project,” Alfero said, adding it started about 12 years ago from very humble beginnings. He added, “Today we start on a new chapter for the organization. We are beginning to build a new facility for the wolves.
Wolf Connection’s programs have a 97% success rate across all metrics. The nonprofit will start an online academy to expand its reach and access those individuals who are not able to attend the programs in person due to geographic constraints.
The $2 million investment in the facility over the next 18 months will allow the ranch to provide a home for up to 60 wolfdogs. The project will also support local businesses.
“Credibility and all comes from within, and what you do out here truly is amazing work,” Barger said. “It’s about healing.”
Dr. Sherin agreed.
“The work that’s done here, the healing that can occur for people who have suffered trauma is unparalleled with its impact,” Sherin said. “The more we can engage and support and invest with these types of efforts the better our county will, the people that we support, the people who need us to flourish in life and who deserve it and who don’t get that chance.”
Sherin added they look forward to a long-term relationship with Wolf Connection, and are excited about bringing the virtual platform to fruition.
