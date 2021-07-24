ACTON — Wolf Connection and the Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs are partnering on the Women Veterans Resiliency Program to provide women veterans a free course in resiliency, especially for those affected by trauma.
As with other Wolf Connection therapy programs, the women veterans program will foster a pack experience for participants who will interact with wolfdogs at Wolf Heart Ranch in Acton.
“It was just announced and we haven’t done any. We’re starting the fall; it’s brand new partnership,” said Teo Alfero, CEO and founder of Wolf Connection.
Wolf Connection is home to 32 rescued wolfdogs.
The ranch offers unique educational programs to help at-risk groups reconnect with nature through their interaction with the wolfdogs. The animals were bred in captivity and rescued from negligent, abusive or overwhelmed owners, or other animal control agencies or shelters. The wolfdogs, in turn, help those who interact with them
The eight-week program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. one day a week starting at the end of August or the first week of September. The program will be open to groups of 20 to 25 women veterans, depending on registration.
This eight-session signature program will foster a pack experience for women veterans.
“The program is grounded in the innate capacity of humans to heal, and the wolves ability to model and mirror healing for us,” a description of the program said. “The wolves, wolf dogs and human facilitators will offer life affirming self-regulation and resiliency strategies.”
Participants will be invited to consider their unique role in the pack, and the gifts that they can offer to their community and society at large. The program is funded by the LA County Department of Mental Health for the women veterans.
The nonprofit organization had to furlough employees last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic when the economy shutdown. They pulled through with minimal resources.
They secured a small contract last fall with the Los Angeles County Probation Department to serve youth via a virtual program. Wolf Connection also has contracts with the LA County departments of Mental Health, Public Social Services and the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
“We are working really hard to rebuild the team,” Alfero said.
Email Wolf Connection at connect@wolfconnection.org for details.
