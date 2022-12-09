APTOPIX Russia Griner

In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits, today, in a plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout in Russia.

 Russian Federal Security Service via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner, on Thursday, in a high-profile prisoner exchange as the US released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the US failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.

The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. Yet it carried what US officials conceded was a heavy price.

