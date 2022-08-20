LOS ANGELES — Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing, Friday.
The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of retaliation — detailed instances of retaliation that she and other employees at the East Los Angeles station faced from members of an alleged deputy gang known as the “Banditos.” Friday’s meeting was the fifth in a series of hearings by the Civilian Oversight Commission into allegations of deputy gangs in the sheriff’s department.
As the commission displayed a picture of a dead rat outside a home, the witness testified that she was the recipient of a deceased animal on “more than one occasion.”
The witness also testified that she was told ahead of arriving at the station of a culture of harassment and hostile work environment, where trainees were often hazed. Members of the “Banditos” would withhold requests for backup from deputies that they disliked, according to the witness.
“It was very difficult to work by myself in East LA, and have to go to certain calls by myself having to worry about backup,” the witness testified. “I felt tired, burned out. The point of the `Banditos’ was to make you tired, burned out so that they could run you out of the station and force you out willingly.”
Despite Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s previous insistence that he cleaned house by transferring 36 employees at the East Los Angeles station as his first act in office, in December 2018, previous witnesses have testified to the commission that the “Banditos” still essentially runs the station.
Neither Villanueva nor Undersheriff Timothy Murakami have appeared at an oversight hearing. A court hearing to consider holding Villanueva in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the commission is scheduled, for Sept. 7. Subpoenas to Villanueva and Undersheriff Timothy Murakami required each of them to appear and testify at the commission’s July 1 public hearing, county lawyers said. Their alleged refusal to comply subjects them to the contempt procedures, according to the county’s petition brought, July 21.
Villanueva said he was prepared to testify before the commission in July, but “was deeply disappointed to learn the commission is unwilling to allow very basic and reasonable elements of a legitimate oversight meeting designed to understand the truth. It makes neutral observers question whether the commission’s real agenda is to learn the facts, or to put on a show.”
The commission rejected the sheriff’s conditions for his testimony, in which he demanded the presence of a neutral hearing officer at the proceedings, an advance look at exhibits the commission intended to use and the opportunity for the sheriff to make an opening statement and cross-examine witnesses.
Two in-person witnesses, both active members of the sheriff’s department, also testified, Friday, after being subpoenaed by the committee.
