Anthony Avalos

AVALOS

LOS ANGELES — Less than three years before his death in 2018, a 10-year-old boy told a school vice principal he had been abused by his mother, prompting a report to a child abuse hotline, the then-vice principal testified Wednesday in the murder trial of the boy’s mother and her boyfriend.

Gia Greaux, who was a vice principal at the time at Lincoln Elementary School in Lancaster, told Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta that she called the hotline on Sept. 18, 2015, after Anthony Avalos told her that he was being abused at home.

