US Heat Wave

Rosa Chavez, of New York City, applies sunscreen as she and friend Arlene Rodriguez visit Promised Land State Park, Sunday, in Pennsylvania.

 Jeff McMillan/AP Photo

PROMISED LAND, Pa. (AP) — It’s not exactly flowing with milk and honey — just ask the area’s struggling black bears — but Promised Land offered respite, Sunday, for city folks in the Northeast trying to escape a nearly weeklong hot spell that only threatened to intensify.

Those with the resources fled to pools, beaches and higher elevations like Promised Land State Park, at 1,800 feet in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and a drive of about two-and-a-half hours from New York City and Philadelphia.

