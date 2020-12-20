LANCASTER — A local non-profit is getting people in the holiday spirit as it hosts a drive-thru winter wonderland today.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, the Los Angeles Children’s Project is hosting its Holiday Cruise-Thru Food and Toy Drive.
Guests will be able to drive through the decorated facility at 45049 Trevor Ave. and be provided a meal tray, other food, supplies and presents.
Matt Weber, the administrative director and office manager, said the 5,000-square-foot shop has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the community.
“We’re gonna roll up our doors have everything decorated and cars are just gonna drive right through,” Weber said. “We’re gonna light the place up, we’re gonna have projectors (and) we’re gonna have a Santa Claus, hopefully; it’s gonna be really beautiful and fun for the cars that come.”
The nonprofit has done some outreach for the community and partnered with local restaurants to provide food for those families in need.
“We’ve done outreach to all of the local trailer park communities that are nearby us that have really been hard hit by COVID,” Weber said. “We partnered with Modern Tea Room to prepare 154 person meal trays. We will supplement that with individual meals from FitChow another local food provider.”
Modern Tea Room is set to finish putting together the meal trays this morning and will be stored in refrigerated trucks that the non-profit was able to secure on Saturday.
“So we’ll keep them in our refrigerated truck and pass them out as they come through the warehouse,” Weber said. “At the very end of it, someone will be there to hand out meals.”
The Los Angeles Children’s Project is a non-profit organization that is committed to empowering distressed communities by actively creating opportunities for disadvantaged youth and young adults through innovative vocational training, the creation of social enterprises and traditional outreach programs.
Weber said the organization also helps those in the program with finishing their General Educational Development (GED), open a bank account and build their resume.
He also said that they offer an intense six-week paid apprenticeship in manufacturing and classic automobile repair.
Those who go through this program learn welding, fabrication, auto paint and bodywork, composites as well as soft skills training and wrap-around support services.
“We just wanted to do something for the community this holiday,” Weber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.