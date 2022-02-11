LOS ANGELES — A wind-driven wildfire caused a scare before dawn, Thursday, in Southern California coastal communities as drought and weather conditions more like summer than winter demonstrated that fire has become a year-round threat in the state.
The fire erupted for unknown reasons in hills near Laguna Beach, and gusty Santa Ana winds carried a plume of smoke across the normally picturesque shoreline and out to sea.
Several hundred residents fled their homes before winds subsided and an influx of firefighters and aircraft slowed the Emerald Fire. Officials said 145 acres burned but no homes were lost.
While firefighters appeared to have prevented a repeat of an inferno that destroyed and damaged hundreds of Laguna Beach homes in 1993, it marked the second California wildfire this winter, following a January blaze near Big Sur.
Storms drenched the state, in December, but then vanished. This week, Southern California has had a heat wave as high pressure over the interior of the West sends extremely dry air toward the coast, creating the Santa Ana winds that raise temperatures, sap moisture from vegetation and elevate fire danger.
