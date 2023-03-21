Poppy reserve

The poppies have yet to pop at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. Cloudy, windy weather hinders their ability to blossom — and more of that weather is on its way to Southern California today.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

LANCASTER — It’s springtime and the poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve are waiting for more sunshine before they paint the hillsides with blankets of orange.

Poppies close up in cloudy and windy weather. The hillsides are starting to display some colorful wildflowers, such as the creamy pinks from filaree and golden yellows of the goldfields, according to the Poppy Reserve’s Facebook page.

