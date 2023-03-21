LANCASTER — It’s springtime and the poppies at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve are waiting for more sunshine before they paint the hillsides with blankets of orange.
Poppies close up in cloudy and windy weather. The hillsides are starting to display some colorful wildflowers, such as the creamy pinks from filaree and golden yellows of the goldfields, according to the Poppy Reserve’s Facebook page.
“There are ‘some’ poppies blooming,” the most recent post from Thursday said. “Your best bet is Antelope trail north loop and Kitanemuk vista point.”
The Poppy Reserve is 15 miles west of Lancaster at 15101 Lancaster Road.
The park is open from sunrise to sunset daily, year-round. Parking fees are $10 per vehicle, $9 per vehicle with a senior 62 or older on board and $5 per vehicle with a disabled discount card.
The Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretive Center is open during the wildflower season. A telephone number listed on the Reserve’s Facebook page is no longer in service. For details, call the Wildflower Hotline at 661-724-1180 or visit www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=627 for updates and current photos.
Visitors are advised to stay on officials trails only.
“Getting a picture of one really nice wildflower off the trail will crush all the plants along the way and compact the soil, leaving lifeless bare dirt for the next few years or longer,” a warning on the Reserve’s Facebook page said. “If someone else has started a trail, do not add to the damage.”
Visitors are also advised not to pick the wildflowers.
“Everything is protected, from the tiniest wildflower to the rocks on the trail,” the post said. “Damaging or collecting anything from the park is prohibited. Poppies wilt immediately after being picked and they hold the seeds that we need for the next year’s wildflowers.”
Wildflower enthusiasts might want to wait until the weather is warmer and drier before heading out to the reserve.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., today for the western and eastern Antelope Valley foothills and the Antelope Valley.
“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” the weather service said. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Forecasters also cautioned people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.
“If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the warning said.
Today through Wednesday, the main focus will be a potent winter storm that is expected to bring rain, snow and wind to all areas, forecasters said.
Rain is expected to fall today with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s and south winds at 30 to 45 miles per hour with gusts up to 65 miles per hour.
Friday through Sunday, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to mostly clear with dry conditions expected, according to the longterm forecast. Afternoon temperatures could hover in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Another storm system could impact the area starting next Monday.
