PALMDALE — The approximately two to three inches of snow that fell on parts of the Antelope Valley on Thursday night melted away when a heavy rain fell Friday morning, as part of an intense winter storm that rocked the southland.
The National Weather Service issued winter weather and flash-flood advisories through 10 p.m., Friday.
Rain and snow are expected for today, with the snow level between 2,500 and 3,000 feet and snow accumulations up to five inches, forecasters said.
There is a 50% chance of rain and snow in the evening, with the snow level at 2,500 to 3,000 feet, until early morning, and snow accumulation up to one inch. Storm total snow accumulation up to nine inches, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to be low, in the mid-20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds are expected to be 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph.
There is a chance of rain and snow Monday morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s to around 50. The chance of precipitation is about 70%. Rain and/or snow showers could continue through Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.