Weather

Snow covers the Tehachapi Mountains on Thursday morning. A cold and potentially dangerous winter storm will bring periods of heavy rain and snow to most of southwest California today into Saturday, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — A cold and potentially dangerous winter storm will bring periods of heavy rain and snow to most of southwest California today into Saturday, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The storm prompted the weather service to issue a winter storm warning for the Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier mountain communities. Forecasters said three to four feet of snow may fall above 5,000 feet in the Tehachapi Mountains this morning through Saturday afternoon.

