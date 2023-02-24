PALMDALE — A cold and potentially dangerous winter storm will bring periods of heavy rain and snow to most of southwest California today into Saturday, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
The storm prompted the weather service to issue a winter storm warning for the Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier mountain communities. Forecasters said three to four feet of snow may fall above 5,000 feet in the Tehachapi Mountains this morning through Saturday afternoon.
Highway 58 over the Tehachapi Pass reopened Thursday with California Highway Patrol escorts. The eastbound route closed Wednesday at Towerline Road, just east of Bakersfield, due to snowfall and multiple collisions on the Tehachapi Pass.
In the Antelope Valley, the weather service issued a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m., today.
“Moderate snow expected at times,” the advisory said.
The storm was expected to bring total snow accumulations of three to six inches on the foothills and one to three inches on the Valley floor with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
A high wind warning will be in effect from 10 a.m., today until 5 a.m., Saturday, with south winds 35 to 50 mph and gusts up to 75 mph expected, forecasters said.
“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” the warning said. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
Antelope Valley Union High School District canceled Thursday’s Mock Trial event at the Antelope Valley Courthouse due to the potential for bad weather.
The weather conditions also prompted the closure of the Kern County Superior Court in Mojave on Wednesday and Thursday. Felony arraignments scheduled for those days were held in Bakersfield and audio live-streamed through the court’s website.
The storm event caused multiple road closures in Los Angeles County, to include Lake Hughes Road, Dry Gulch Road and Pine Canyon Road in Castaic and Lake Hughes.
Angeles Forest Highway, Aliso Canyon Road to Angeles Crest Highway was closed due to snow and ice on the road, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.
Pine Canyon Road, Three Points Road to Lake Hughes Road were closed and open only to contractors, residents and emergency vehicles.
