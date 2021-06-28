PALMDALE — The latest example of local poetry cast in concrete was unveiled Saturday at Sam Yellen Park, the culmination of the Palmdale’s annual Walk on Words poetry contest.
Lancaster poet Martha Gregory’s poem exemplifying the theme of “Palmdale Cares” is stamped in a paver near a picnic area of the park on Palmdale’s east side.
“I’m very honored by this. When I was told, I was speechless,” Gregory said before reciting her poem for those gathered.
City officials, including Mayor Steve Hofbauer and the entire Council, were on hand to celebrate the latest addition to the growing public art project.
“This program has grown in popularity over the years and really shows how important public art is to our community as well as introducing us to the many talented poets we have in the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Public Art Coordinator George Davis said.
The eight other poets who received honorable mention in the contest were presented with certificates, and their poems were also printed in the event brochure. They were Randy Bass, Louis Denning, Teresa Epling, Rich Farrell, Mark Ray, Maria Recio, Daniel Valencia and Dena Williams.
Saturday’s ceremony marked the 12th annual Walk on Words poetry contest. The fruits of this effort are found embedded across the city, with sites at Pontcitlán Square, the Palmdale Playhouse, DryTown Water Park, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, the Palmdale City Library and parks including Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari, Courson and Yellen.
“I’m in the park a lot with the grandkids and we always stop and read these things,” Hofbauer said, adding the permanent poetry is “leaving something behind for the next generation.”
Under the contest rules, poems could be no more than eight lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
They were to demonstrate the theme of “Palmdale Cares,” the motto used by the city as it began programs to aid its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The #PalmdaleCares program demonstrates the spirit of our community: neighbors helping neighbors, business helping business, and coming together to support one another,” Davis said. “This year’s poetry contest aimed to capture that spirit and leave the message in the community for people to enjoy for many years to come.”
The Walk on Words project began in 2013 as one of the initial efforts in the city’s public art program. The first winning poem, titled “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here” by Mary Denning, is at Pontcitlán Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.