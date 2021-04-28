PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Executive Director/Superintendent Matthew Winheim resigned Monday, effective immediately, just over a year after he returned to the charter school he helped open, the Aerospace Academy announced.
The Aerospace Academy’s Board of Directors unanimously agreed to accept his resignation during the closed session of the Board meeting.
“We regretfully accept the resignation of Matthew Winheim,” Board of Directors President Kathleen Duren said, reporting the actions taken in closed session. “We are grateful for his service, especially during this pandemic.”
No reason was given for Winheim’s resignation. His last official action was a report on the phased return of students to in-person learning at the Aerospace Academy’s campus.
Julie Braswell, the Aerospace Academy’s director of Student Services and Special Education, will serve as interim executive director and superintendent while candidates for the position are considered, the school announced.
Winheim and Braswell joined the Aerospace Academy last April.
Winheim worked at the charter school previously for about five years. He helped open the school with former CEO Laura Herman in September 2012. The Board dismissed her in November 2019 without cause.
Braswell previously served as director of Special Education for Palmdale School District, before she joined the Aerospace Academy last year. She began her nearly 30-year educational career as a classroom teacher, where she served both regular and special education students. She has also served as a school site administrator.
“The Board has every confidence in Mrs. Braswell and the entire administrative team to continue delivering the high-quality education our students and parents expect while maintaining the continuity of day-to-day operations,” Duren said.
