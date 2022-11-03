Weather

Conditions at Pelona Vista Park were partly cloudy and brisk, Wednesday morning, as high school cross country runners competed in the Golden League Finals. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible tonight and into Friday morning.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Lancaster and Palmdale, effective from late tonight through Friday morning, with forecasters predicting sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible.

They predicted overnight frost after 11 p.m., with a low around 29 degrees. Overnight winds are expected to be blustery with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, decreasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour after midnight. Wind gusts could go as high as 30 miles per hour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.