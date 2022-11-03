PALMDALE — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for Lancaster and Palmdale, effective from late tonight through Friday morning, with forecasters predicting sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible.
They predicted overnight frost after 11 p.m., with a low around 29 degrees. Overnight winds are expected to be blustery with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, decreasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour after midnight. Wind gusts could go as high as 30 miles per hour.
Today is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon, according to the weather service.
The snow level was projected to drop to 2,500 to 3,000 feet in the morning with little or no snow accumulation.
Today’s highs could be in the mid-40s to lower 50s with northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Forecasters said the chance of precipitation is 50%.
On Friday, the weather service predicted areas of frost before 11 a.m. Afterward, it will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s and northwest winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.
A wind advisory was in effect in the Antelope Valley through Wednesday night, with forecasters reporting winds of 20 to 35 mph and isolated gusts of up to 50 mph.
Forecasters urged people to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. They also suggest securing outdoor objects.
People are urged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Commuters, or anyone who expects to drive early, were advised to plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.
A cold storm that moved into the area, Tuesday night, dropped 0.02 inches of rain in Palmdale, 0.08 inches in Lancaster, 0.10 inches in Lake Los Angeles and 0.28 inches in Antelope Acres, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.
