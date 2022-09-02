LAKE LOS ANGELES — Wilsona School District will enhance its existing security system with the addition of 17 cameras across all District facilities.
Wilsona trustees unanimously approved a $26,431 contract with ADT at the Aug. 18 meeting.
“We do have a monitored system and we’ve added more sensors,” Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel said.
The contract calls for the addition of 17 camera domes, including at the District office and Vista San Gabriel Elementary and Challenger Middle schools.
‘It really helps us because when someone tells us they think something has happened we can go pull the camera footage,” Andreas-Bervel said.
She added there are monitors in the District office as well as the school offices. The District has been increasing the number of cameras at its facilities.
For example, if something should trigger an alert, over the weekend, staff members could check the cameras and see if anything is going on that requires a call to law enforcement.
“It’s actually been very helpful for us to be able to monitor our facilities,” Andreas-Bervel said.
