LAKE LOS ANGELES — Wilsona School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a sixth amendment to Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel’s contract that will extend it through June 2025.
The Board appointed the veteran educator, in July 2018, to succeed former superintendent Teresa Grey, who retired after 33 years of service.
Andreas-Bervel’s base salary for the 2022-23 School Year will be $186,362, according to the amendment. She will also receive a $1,000 annual stipend for attainment of a master’s degree and a $2,000 stipend for attainment of a doctoral degree, effective July 1.
The Board approved the amendment at their Aug. 18 meeting.
“I have such a wonderful Board, I’m very blessed,” Andreas-Bervel said. “They care so much about this community and the children and the schools and they’re very, very committed.”
According to the amendment, in lieu of step and column increases as provided other certificated and classified employees, upon annually receiving a satisfactory or better performance evaluation, Andreas-Bervel shall be compensated with three salary steps, which provide for successive annual base salary increases equal to 3% of the proceeding annual base salary.
