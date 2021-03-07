LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Wilsona School District will be able to reopen for in-person instruction for students later this month.
The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the Wilsona School District Plan to Reopen School 2020-2021 during a special meeting on Friday. The approved plan directs campuses to be prepared for in-person learning on March 29. Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel said that after conducting a virtual town on Feb. 25, the District should feel good that the parents believe in-person instruction is important to their children.
“They want their children back at school with their teachers and they want to keep the same teacher,” she said.
The superintendent also said that 40% of families would like to remain in distance learning.
“They just are hesitant. … They’ve had family members with COVID or they just are concerned about the safety of their children, which is fine,” Andreas-Bervel said.
State legislators approved a plan on Thursday to encourage school districts to bring back students for in-person instruction by April 1.
The District plans to phase students for in-person instruction using small cohorts of students before transitioning to a hybrid model and eventually to in-person learning.
“If we’re above 50% of our students, we’ll really look at the hybrid model,” Andreas-Bervel said. “But if we’re at less than 50%, and then we’ll look at cohorts.”
A possible cohort could look like a small group consisting of 14 students and two adults that will stay together while on campus.
Cohorts will meet two to four days per week in the morning or afternoon and students will continue distance learning when not with their cohort.
The number of cohorts will depend on the number of teachers and students who are ready to return for in-person instruction.
Under the current guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, students in grades six through eight are not able to return to in-person learning.
Because Los Angeles County is listed in the purple tier, cohorts will consist of students in Transitional Kindergarten through fifth grade.
“If we move to red, we have to offer in-person instruction, to prioritize student cohorts, (kindergarten) through six, and one full grade, above sixth grade,” Andreas-Bervel said.
Students and adults on campus will be required to wear facial coverings. If this is not possible, they will not be permitted to be on campus.
Floors have been marked on campuses to indicate the appropriate amount of space for social distancing. In the areas where distance cannot be maintained, physical barriers have been placed to minimize close contact.
“We also have barriers around the desk,” Andreas-Bervel said. “That’s above and beyond what we’re expected to do; that was not a requirement.”
The District also created a School Exposure Management Plan, along with a newly established chain of command for family and students to report COVID-19 exposure or symptoms.
Students and staff will be required to follow a testing plan that will be implemented once schools reopen.
Under the purple tier, 50% of staff and students who attend in-person instruction will be tested weekly.
“The testing cadence that we have to do if you’re in the red, orange or yellow (tier), they said to follow the locally adopted COVID-19 Safety Plan,” Andreas-Bervel said.
In this instance, the District would require voluntary testing only for symptomatic/asymptomatic testing of students and staff.
The use of outdoor instruction will be encouraged and each school will have an identified space that will be offered through a scheduling process to ensure one group uses the space at a time.
The District will implement routine cleaning on a daily basis to disinfect frequently touched surfaces along with each classroom being equipped with two air purifiers.
