Wilsona SD

Wilsona School District Board Clerk Anne Misicka (left) Superintendent Dr. Susan Andreas-Bervel, Trustee Vickie Green and Trustee Vladimir Gomez at the Golden Bell Awards, on Dec. 1, in San Diego.

 Photo courtesy Susan Andreas-Bervel

LAKE LOS ANGELES — The California School Board Association awarded the Wilsona School District its prestigious CSBA Golden Bell Award at the 2022 CSBA annual education conference and trade show, earlier this month, in San Diego.

The District received the award for its efforts in “COVID Vaccination Education, Outreach, and Availability” under the Family/Student/Community Engagement category, which recognizes innovative approaches to outreach and effective community engagement efforts and partnerships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.