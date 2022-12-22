LAKE LOS ANGELES — The California School Board Association awarded the Wilsona School District its prestigious CSBA Golden Bell Award at the 2022 CSBA annual education conference and trade show, earlier this month, in San Diego.
The District received the award for its efforts in “COVID Vaccination Education, Outreach, and Availability” under the Family/Student/Community Engagement category, which recognizes innovative approaches to outreach and effective community engagement efforts and partnerships.
The CSBA, through the Golden Bell Awards, annually acknowledges excellence in education and School Board governance by recognizing outstanding programs and governance practices in school districts and county offices throughout California.
According to the CSBA, the Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of education programs and governance decisions supporting these programs that are necessary to address students’ changing needs.
“I am very proud of my staff, especially the way they pulled together during the pandemic to meet the needs of our families,” Wilsona Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel said. “It truly was a team effort. This award is a wonderful acknowledgment of their strength, courage, tenacity and commitment during a difficult time, to ensure our entire school community had preventative supports and services available to them.”
The geographical location within Wilsona School District attained the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccinated youth ages 12-18 in Los Angeles County, according the LA County Department of Public Health.
The District is more than 20 miles from the city centers of Lancaster and Palmdale. Traveling to Lancaster or Palmdale can take 30 minutes or more. As a result, the families of the Lake Los Angeles community are often removed from available services, especially for health care.
It has been the vision of the Wilsona School District Board of Education for the schools to become the center of the community, where families can access the supports and services that they need, the District said in a news release.
Wilsona made a concerted effort to provide comprehensive outreach to the community, to educate about the COVID-19 virus and connect families to necessary services. As soon as resources were available, the District began seeking partnerships through local and county agencies to provide regular COVID testing clinics that were open to the public.
Once the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the District again pursued community partnerships to offer regular COVID vaccine clinics to the community the news release said.
The goal was to offer vaccine clinics, every three weeks, to ensure families could get their first two doses in a timely manner, to ensure maximum protection against COVID.
The District also lobbied its vendors to allow for walk-ins, as often, the families lack access to the connectivity or technology that would allow them to make appointments, the news release said.
District staff helped with the clinics, handling the set up, assisting with completing registrations, providing books and giveaways through Save the Children, handing out water when there were long waits and in general, making families feel welcome and comfortable, according to the District.
The District widely publicized the clinics, handing out flyers during food distributions and sending educational material and messages out on a weekly basis.
The District has gone through multiple vendors since the COVID vaccines were first made available; the remote location was a hardship for many vendors due to the travel time involved to get to Lake Los Angeles, the news release said.
“At times, the vendor would get another contract for a major employer and would cancel the clinics scheduled in the District, sometimes at the last minute,” the news release said.
When a vendor dropped out, the District worked with LA County to get help in finding another vendor to keep the clinics going.
When the pediatric COVID vaccine was approved, Wilsona worked with two providers, Albertson’s and the LA County nurse strike team, to provide vaccines. Albertson’s administered the vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 and the LA County nurse strike team filled in to provide the vaccines for ages 12 and older, the news release said.
The District’s efforts resulted in such high turnouts at the clinics, that it attracted the attention of the LA County Department of Health, who began visiting the clinics to find out what the District was doing to get such strong community response.
On Dec. 15, Wilsona’s Board of Education honored 17 staff members who contributed to the COVID prevention efforts. Each employee was presented with their own golden bell to acknowledge their efforts in achieving the success that resulted in the 2022 CSBA Golden Bell Award for the District. Andreas-Bervel and trustees Vladimir Gomez, Victoria Green and Anne Misicka and outgoing Trustees Kathy Harris and Robert Harris presented awards to Chief Academic Officer Debbie Lopez, Chief Business Official Darrin Davis, Superintendent Secretary Chelsey Urban, CAO Secretary Lucy Perez, CBO Secretary Christina Gozy, District Nurse April Holmes, Data Secretary Pat Crook, Save the Children staff Maria Olegine, Silvia Sandoval and Dulce Morga; Parent Liaisons Yojayra Lopez and Susan Gonzalez and maintenance/operations employees Jeremy Conti, Frank Lopez, Arthur Stringer, Caroline Snyder and Patty Wilde.
“I am just so proud of this District and everything they have accomplished for the entire community,” immediate past Board president Kathy Harris said. “Every single person who received this acknowledgment definitely deserved it!”
