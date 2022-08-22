LAKE LOS ANGELES — Long-term substitute teachers in the Wilsona School District will now earn $275 per day for long-term contracts to remain competitive and attract long-term substitute teachers amid a nationwide teacher shortage.

The District raised its substitute teacher rates, last year, for the 2021-22 school year. Wilsona trustees approved another increase prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. The increase will remain in effect through June 2.

