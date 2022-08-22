LAKE LOS ANGELES — Long-term substitute teachers in the Wilsona School District will now earn $275 per day for long-term contracts to remain competitive and attract long-term substitute teachers amid a nationwide teacher shortage.
The District raised its substitute teacher rates, last year, for the 2021-22 school year. Wilsona trustees approved another increase prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. The increase will remain in effect through June 2.
“We actually raised it to $275; it was $270 last year,” Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel said, “if they commit to working every single day of the school year.”
The District is remote, with schools more than 20 miles away from central parts of Lancaster and Palmdale. That is a lot of driving for a substitute teacher who does not live close to the District.
“We’re just trying to stay competitive and attract substitutes,” Andreas-Bervel said.
Andreas-Bervel wrote the state to suggest that the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing consider relaxing the educational requirement for substitute teacher certification to allow candidates with an associate degree to apply.
“There just are not enough out there and we’re all competing for the same small pool of substitute teachers,” she said.
States such as Kansas, Nevada and Oregon relaxed their educational requirements to allow candidates with a high school diploma to apply for substitute teaching certification.
“At the state level, I think they need to take a serious look at the requirements,” Andreas-Bervel said.
