LAKE LOS ANGELES —Wilsona School District will use the Acellus CybrSchool online program for Independent Study during the 2021-22 school year.
Under Assembly Bill 130, an education trailer bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, California mandated that all school districts offer an independent study program for the 2021-22 school year only in addition to in-person instruction.
The independent study option is intended as a remote educational model open to all students, including medically fragile students who cannot attend in person.
Wilsona will start the 2021-22 school year on Monday.
“This will really support the Independent Study requirement because the program will require teachers to be teaching online with students or up to four hours a day for the TK through third-grade students,” Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel said.
Wilsona will implement the Acellus program during Independent Study for asynchronous learning when students need to work independently. The District does not have enough students to assign one teacher per grade level, so teachers in the Independent Study program will likely be teaching several grade levels, such as transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.
Wilsona trustees unanimously approved the agreement at a special Thursday afternoon meeting. The cost is $300 per student. The District purchased 10 licenses for $3,000.
