PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District is hosting another Virtual Coffee with a Director event this upcoming week.
Board Director Don Wilson will be featured for this month on PWD’s Facebook page, @palmdaleh2o, and will be live from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The public is invited to join the livestream event to get to know Director Wilson and ask water-related questions. Written questions can be submitted as Facebook messages before or during the virtual event.
“With the pandemic, it has been impossible for me to meet my constituents and hear their questions and concerns,” Wilson said. “I do miss the face-to-face interaction. For now, these virtual events are the next best thing. I encourage our customers to join us.”
During the event, attendees will learn about Director Wilson’s background, interest in water and goals for PWD. There also will be information and discussion about water-saving programs offered by PWD and steps on how to use water more efficiently year-round.
Wilson, who represents Division 2, has lived in Palmdale since 1987. He retired as a retail sales representative in 2016 after 28 years with Foster Farms and has experience in restaurant and hotel management. He served on the Palmdale School District Personnel Committee Board for two years and was elected to the PWD Board in November 2018. His current term is set to expire in 2022.
Division 2 is an area whose northern most point is a small section that borders Palmdale Boulevard. The Division roughly lies south and west of central Palmdale — more specifically, south of Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R west of 25th Street East, and south of Pearblossom Highway east of 25th Street East. Division 2 also includes portions of the community of Juniper Hills.
