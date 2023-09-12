Britain Wilmut Obit

Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died, the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh said Monday. He was 79.

LONDON — Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose work was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died at age 79.

The University of Edinburgh in Scotland said Wilmut died Sunday after a long illness with Parkinson’s disease.

