Wilk school trauma kits

From left, Dr. Bud Lawrence, Maci Lawrence and Cambria Lawrence, with Sen. Scott Wilk (right), testified in strong support of SB 868 after it passed out of the Senate Education Committee on March 29.

 Photo courtesy state Sen. Scott Wilk’s office

SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk’s legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits unanimously passed out of the state Senate, Wilk announced Thursday after the vote.

“The horrific effects of the 2019 Saugus High School shooting reverberate to this day in our community,” Wilk said in a statement. “As tragic as the shooting was, teachers with trauma kits saved lives. The sad truth is our classrooms have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, and I am very pleased to see this bill make it out of the Senate.”

