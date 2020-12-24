State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and six of his Republican colleagues submitted a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday urging him to take the necessary steps — short and long-term — to ensure the adoptions of foster youth interrupted by COVID-19 be completed in a timely fashion.
“It’s Christmas and I can think of nothing more meaningful to a child waiting for a permanent, loving home than to know there are ‘grown-ups’ who see their need and stand ready to help,” Wilk said. “COVID 19 has been a cruel turn of events for many of us, but none so much as the foster youth who were on track for adoption prior to the pandemic. Court shutdowns, delays in processing, and a host of other COVID related issues have left these innocent children without the certainty of a home … something every child deserves.”
According to the letter, at the time California implemented Newsom’s first COVID-related stay-at-home order in March, the state had approximately 7,200 foster children awaiting adoption, with roughly a third in pre-adoptive a setting.
“As a result of your various stay-at-home orders and guidance, dependency courts across the state ground to a halt, and we have heard reports of backlogs that have delayed or prevented children who were otherwise on the path to permanency from being placed in their forever homes,” the letter states. “With all the emotional, social and health burdens presented this year to families and children across this state, the best Christmas gift a foster child can receive is a forever home and you have the capability to help give that to them.”
The letter states that where family reunification is not an option for children in the child welfare system, permanent placement offers the best chance for these youth to transition into healthy, happy and productive adults.
“While we understand finding suitable permanent placements for these youth does not happen overnight, we are concerned that California is not doing everything in its power to remove both short-term and long-term impediments to placement.
“Accordingly, we strongly urge you to take those steps necessary — both short-term and long-term — to ensure these youth in dire need of permanent placements are placed in their forever homes in a timely fashion ,” the letter said. “If achieving this requires legislative action, Senate Republicans stand ready to work with you and the majority party to enact those changes necessary to make this a reality. These children are the future of California, and they deserve nothing less than immediate support.”
In 2019, Wilk authored the Foster Youth Enrichment Grant, a measure that would provide money for activities such as sports, music and tutoring. Wilk has also hosted numerous roundtables with foster youth throughout the 21st Senate District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.