PALMDALE — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, set up a recipient committee called Wilk for Lt. Governor 2026, but the Antelope Valley native said he is not running for state office in four years.
As of Jan. 31, the committee has an ending cash balance of approximately $317,635.
Wilk serves the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys. His term ends in 2024, after which he will be termed out of office.
The Antelope Valley native first ran for the state Senate, in 2016. He previously served in the state Assembly representing the 38th Assembly District seat.
Last year, Wilk was unanimously selected the Senate Republican leader. Wilk touts his ability to reach across the aisle toward bipartisanship. He has often co-authored bills with Democrats.
“Being a Republican leader, I still have to raise money to help support my candidates,” Wilk said, Wednesday.
Wilk’s committee is one of nine recipient committees from Republicans and Democrats that raise contributions from others to spend on California elections. For example, state Sen. Toni Atkins, R-San Diego, the Senate Pro Tempore, has an Atkins for Lt. Governor 2026 recipient committee. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, has one too.
The committees are a way for candidates to “park” their money, Wilk said.
“I am not running for lieutenant governor,” Wilk said. “I am done; this is it for me. Too many of these people stay too long.”
Records show Wilk’s total contributions for Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021 were about $458,533. His total expenditures for that period were $141,915.
The committee has contributed $1,000 to the re-election campaign of Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist, Other contributions include $4,900 each to the Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh for Senate 2024 campaign, Brian Jones for State Senator District 38, and Suzette Valladares for Assembly 2022 for District 38.
Wilk’s top contributors included a total of $9,800 from Santa Rosa Rancheria, the reservation of the Santa Rosa Indian Community near Lemoore. He received $8,100 each from BNSF Railway Co. from Texas, the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians, Anheuser Busch Companies Inc. and Philip Morris USA Inc. and its affiliates. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation donated $8,000.
The California Republican Party donated about $7,083. Wilk received $5,000 each from Dish Network, Shingle Springs Band Miwok Indians, and Deloitte Services LP of Tennessee.
Other notable donors include Amazon.com Services LLC and Molson Coors for $4,900 each. He received a $4,700 donation from the Hookah Chamber of Commerce. CVS Health donated $4,500 to Wilk’s campaign. Google Client Services LLC donated $4,000. The PG&E Corp. donated a total of $5,000. The Tejon Ranch Co. donated $4,000 total.
