With Gov. Gavin Newsom set to unveil a proposed 2022-23 state budget, on Monday, that boasts an estimated $31 billion budget surplus, Senate Republicans announced their spending priorities last week.
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and all members of the Republican Caucus urged Newsom and legislative leaders in a Jan. 5 letter to make wise investments for a better California.
The legislators’ priorities include preparing for long-term drought, homelessness, helping people through local government and better wildfire preparation.
“California has been delinquent in building sufficient water storage, a fact that was clearly seen recently as agricultural water supplies dried up,” the letter said.
The Republicans urged the Democratic leaders to use surplus funds to build reservoirs and provide water conveyance in critical areas of the state.
“This will provide water storage for 1.5 million homes per year and promote much-needed water access for California’s food producers,” the letter said.
In regard to homelessness, the Republicans urged the use of excess funds to increase shelter beds and mental health treatment beds to help address the needs of those who need temporary shelter or whose serious mental illnesses have driven them into homelessness.
As for helping people through local government, the letter noted that many services that provide public safety and address homelessness are administered by cities and counties.
“Unlike the state government, these local governments do not receive tax revenues from the same sources that are driving the state’s surplus,” the letter said.
According to the letter, under the Gann limit rules, which limits the amount of tax money that the state and local governments, including school districts, can spend, the state can send money to local governments as long as there are no strings attached.
“Cities and counties can then use these funds for their chosen priorities, which could include responding to rising crime and providing local solutions to homelessness,” the letter said.
In regard to better wildfire protection, the Republicans noted that the state only recently began to take wildfire prevention more seriously after decades of neglect.
“Better wildfire policies improve residents’ safety as well as air quality,” the letter said. “Indeed, avoiding major wildfires would do more to improve greenhouse gas emissions than many of the majority party’s mandates and restrictions. Fire prevention efforts can include improving vegetation management and making at-risk homes more resistant to flames.”
The Republican legislators also seek to reduce the cost of living in California. Their proposed options include a renter’s tax credit, lower gas prices and access to jobs.
The lawmakers would also like to reduce government-imposed debt for job creators. They cautioned that the state faces a $21 billion unemployment debt following the pandemic-related shutdowns.
“Job creators did not volunteer for this debt, but they will bear the costs of repaying it beginning in 2023,” the letter said. “Those costs will make it more difficult to create new jobs for Californians facing the nation’s highest unemployment rate.”
The lawmakers suggested that the state use the current surplus to create a better California through improved affordability and safer communities.
“It does not matter where you live in California; far too many hardworking, everyday Californians can barely afford to pay for rent, food and other bills,” the letter said. “They worry about practical needs like water and safe communities. We have a chance to change this trajectory in 2022.”
