PALMDALE — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was unanimously selected Senate Republican Leader, replacing Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, who announced she was stepping down, Wilk’s office announced Wednesday.
Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
Grove will continue to work with Wilk and Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins as a productive member of the Senate.
Leader-elect Wilk released the following statement:
“Thank you to my colleagues for their faith in my vision for leading our caucus,” Wilk said. “California is facing unprecedented challenges and Senate Republicans stand ready with solutions. For everyday Californians there is no greater priority than the pandemic — the health crisis it has created, its economic devastation and educational challenges for our students.
“Senate Republicans stand united in putting the middle back in middle class by improving the economic opportunities for all Californians, restoring faith in government and ensuring our children and families receive the support they need to succeed. Republicans have tirelessly advocated for reforms at EDD, science based approaches to curbing the spread of COVID, help for those impacted by shutdowns and streamlined approaches to both COVID testing and vaccination rollouts but much is left to be done.
“We appreciate and thank Senator Grove for her leadership during an unprecedentedly difficult time. Her hard work, heart and commitment to California are to be commended.”
Wilk was first elected to the state Senate in 2016. He was re-elected to a second four-year term last November. Wilk previously served in the California State Assembly representing District 38 from 2012 to 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.