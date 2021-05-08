SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced Senate Joint Resolution 5, urging the federal government to immediately pass a correction to the Social Security formula to protect benefits for millions of Americans who turned 60 during the pandemic.
These individuals can expect a dramatic hit to their Social Security benefits due to the COVID-19 related economic collapse unless Congress takes action to fix a glitch in the Social Security calculation formula.
“Many Americans over 60-years-old have been looking forward to retirement, and spending time with their loved ones,” said Wilk, whose district includes much of the Antelope Valley. “They have been paying into Social Security their entire lives, with the promise that they would receive the benefits upon retiring to enable them to let them pursue their passions. If this issue is not fixed, Congress is pulling the rug out from under millions of Americans. This year has been hard enough and we should be doing all we can to make their lives easier, not more difficult.”
Social Security calculates benefits based on an individual’s earning history and the aggregate economy-wide wages in the year a person turns 60, regardless of retirement age. The pandemic forced tens of millions of Americans to file for unemployment, which will drive down average wages throughout the economy, resulting in lower than expected benefits for Americans nearing retirement age. On average, those born in 1960 and 1961 can expect a lifetime loss of $45,859 in Social Security benefits because they happened to turn 60 during the catastrophic economic fallout caused by this year’s pandemic.
“Because of this formula, workers turning 60 during the pandemic will be unfairly singled out and punished for the rest of their lives simply because of the year they were born,” Wilk said. “Many people at this age are near retirement and have already factored in their anticipated Social Security earnings when planning for life after work. Congress must fix this — it’s a no-brainer.”
SJR 5 urges Congress to amend the Social Security Average Wage Index so that those turning 60 in 2020 or 2021 do not see a reduction in their Social Security benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.