SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk’s special education funding bill passed the Senate with unanimous support last month.
Senate Joint Resolution 4 urges the federal government to meet its funding obligations to California students with disabilities by fully funding the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
The federal law, originally known as the Education of Handicapped Children Act, passed in 1975 to provide a free and appropriate public education to students with disabilities. Congress promised to cover 40% of the extra cost of special education. However, since 1986 the average yearly funding for these services has been closer to 14%.
Because the promised federal funding level for these services is not being met, the burden has fallen on state and local school districts, which leads to cuts in programs, tax increases or both, according to the bill. Congress has thus forced districts to cut programs and services and has made it nearly impossible for schools to adequately serve each of their pupils.
“This year has been unlike any other for students around the country, and the impacts of the pandemic are disproportionately felt by students with disabilities,” Wilk said in a statement. “In California alone, IDEA funding serves approximately 800,000 students, but the funding available simply cannot be stretched far enough to meet their needs. This is something that everyone — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — can and should support, and I am hopeful that this will be the year that the federal government finally keeps its promise to our pupils with disabilities.”
Senate Joint Resolution 4 will next be heard in Assembly policy committees.
