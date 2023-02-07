LANCASTER — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, presented a $5,000 education grant from the Barona Band of Mission Indians to Mariposa Computer Science Magnet School to help fund the purchase of 12 Lego robotics kits for the school’s sixth grade students.
He presented the check to Lancaster School District Superintendent Paul Marietti.
“As someone who attended Mariposa from kindergarten through sixth grade, I’m impressed to see how coding has been woven into the school’s everyday learning experience,” Wilk said. “I sure wish I could’ve programmed Lego robots when I was here, but I am so excited for today’s students and the innovative learning opportunities Mariposa provides to them.”
Each year, the Barona Band of Mission Indians awards an education grant to one K-12 school in each legislative district in California. Wilk recommended the school for the grant because of its commitment to exposing its students to coding at an early age.
With the Lego robotics kits, students will create code to make their robot perform a specific task. This hands-on experience allows them to build and strengthen skills such as critical thinking and problem solving.
“Mariposa Computer Science Magnet School thanks the Barona Band of Mission Indians for their generous donation to our school,” Principal Eric Gold said. “Mariposa CSMS is dedicated to teaching our students coding and computer science skills to help them be prepared for a successful future. We will be using these funds to support our full transition to the newly upgraded Lego robotics program.”
