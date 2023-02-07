Wilk Mariposa donation

State Sen. Scott Wilk (center, in purple shirt) presents a $5,000 Barona Education grant to Mariposa Computer Science Magnet School Principal Eric Gold and staff and students, on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Sen. Scott Wilk’s office

LANCASTER — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, presented a $5,000 education grant from the Barona Band of Mission Indians to Mariposa Computer Science Magnet School to help fund the purchase of 12 Lego robotics kits for the school’s sixth grade students.

He presented the check to Lancaster School District Superintendent Paul Marietti.

