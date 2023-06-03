AGUA DULCE — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, applauded the Thursday’s decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice Cemex’s application for a water right permit.
“It’s about time. This is a major and long-overdue victory for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Wilk said in a statement. “Since I first arrived in Sacramento, I have been fighting to ensure bureaucrats could not rubber-stamp this decades-old application without public review. This mega-mine was a horrible idea (30) years ago when the Santa Clarita Valley had only about 132,000 residents. It is an even worse idea today with a population of nearly half a million people.”
The proposed Cemex mega-mine at Soledad Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway would be the second-largest aggregate mine in America. In 2015, the federal Bureau of Land Management canceled two 10-year mining contracts for Mexico-based building materials company Cemex, essentially ending the mine proposed along Soledad Canyon Road west of Agua Dulce Canyon Road. The proposed mine has been a hot-button issue, especially in Santa Clarita, since 1999.
“This is great news, but now the real work begins,” Wilk statement continued.
The state lawmaker cited several threats to the community, environment and safety from the proposed “mega-mine” 18-wheelers and gravel trucks entering and departing from the mine every two minutes, putting an additional 1,200 trucks on local roads every day.
“Our air quality would be destroyed, due to dust created by the mine that would exceed acceptable levels by nearly 200%,” the statement said. “The precious water our communities rely on would be threatened.”
He added that Cemex has permits to pull huge amounts of water out of the Santa Clara River, the last natural river in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
“I am eager to work with the community and prove once and for all that this project has no business being in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Wilk said.
