AGUA DULCE — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, applauded the Thursday’s decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to re-notice Cemex’s application for a water right permit.

“It’s about time. This is a major and long-overdue victory for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Wilk said in a statement. “Since I first arrived in Sacramento, I have been fighting to ensure bureaucrats could not rubber-stamp this decades-old application without public review. This mega-mine was a horrible idea (30) years ago when the Santa Clarita Valley had only about 132,000 residents. It is an even worse idea today with a population of nearly half a million people.”

